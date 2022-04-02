NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,417. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.