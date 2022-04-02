StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TUP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

TUP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 444,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $889.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,354,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

