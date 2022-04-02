StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TUP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
TUP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 444,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $889.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $29.20.
In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,354,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
