Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. 55,873,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,850,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.