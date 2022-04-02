PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $116.67. 11,037,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,264,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

