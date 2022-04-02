574 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 965.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,468.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

