VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.443 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PPH opened at $80.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPH. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the period.

