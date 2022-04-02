StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The GEO Group by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 83,051 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.