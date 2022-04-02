The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

