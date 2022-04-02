The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 15.32%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
