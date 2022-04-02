iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $21.72 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

