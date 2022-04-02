ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Decreased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 238.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,309.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,783,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,418,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

