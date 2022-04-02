Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 2,629,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $46.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

