Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.42. 7,734,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,985. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $222.82 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.77.

