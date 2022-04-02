Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $310,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 113.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 83,832 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter.

EDD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 197,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,299. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

