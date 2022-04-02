Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 983,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,982,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 665,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,392,000 after buying an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.73. 838,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.