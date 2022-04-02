Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $501,000.

NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.14. 1,848,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,501. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

