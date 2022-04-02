Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.58.

VEEV stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day moving average is $257.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

