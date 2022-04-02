Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $73.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $301.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $314.63 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $320.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,658,000 after buying an additional 459,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

