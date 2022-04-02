Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.04. 1,680,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,509. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $107,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $90,879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

