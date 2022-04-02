TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

