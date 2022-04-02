Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.
Shares of TRC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,617. The company has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a P/E ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.04. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tejon Ranch (Get Rating)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
