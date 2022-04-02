Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.

Shares of TRC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,617. The company has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a P/E ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.04. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,675 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 2,030.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,994 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

