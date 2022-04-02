StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,668. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $149.90 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

