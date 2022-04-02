StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:EYPT remained flat at $$12.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 191,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,026. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $413.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 9.90.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.