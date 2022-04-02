StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
NASDAQ:EYPT remained flat at $$12.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 191,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,026. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $413.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 9.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
