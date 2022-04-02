Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 122,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,055. Ooma has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $375.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ooma in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

