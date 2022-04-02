Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

NYSE:RACE traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.08. The stock had a trading volume of 264,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

