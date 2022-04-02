StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 773,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,992. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $6,551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $44,235,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

