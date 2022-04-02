Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB remained flat at $$2.06 during trading hours on Friday. 1,115,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,951. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

