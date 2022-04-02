StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of ITGR stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. Integer has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Integer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integer (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.