StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. Integer has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Integer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

