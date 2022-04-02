Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.
IR stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
