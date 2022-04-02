Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

IR stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

