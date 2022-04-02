ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.79. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 10,821 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$104.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18.

About ProntoForms (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

