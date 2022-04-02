NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.21

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.21 and traded as low as $42.91. NEC shares last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12.
NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)
