PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27,650.23

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27,650.23 and traded as low as $27,638.10. PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $27,984.00, with a volume of 16,991 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26,185.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27,649.07.
