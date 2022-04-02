Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.63

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.63 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.35 ($0.10). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 3,160,159 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of £311.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

In other Seeing Machines news, insider John Murray purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,339.01).

Seeing Machines Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

