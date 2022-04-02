Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $649,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $34.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

