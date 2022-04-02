Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE SQM traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

