Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,009,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,828,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $147,534,000 after purchasing an additional 91,859 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,917 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,346,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,211,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 199,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

