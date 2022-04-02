Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 948,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,838. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

