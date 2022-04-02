Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LAZ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

