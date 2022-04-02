CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.06. CarMax has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

