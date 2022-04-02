Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,713. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

