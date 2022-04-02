Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52,324 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 77,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.