Kendall Capital Management Sells 625 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $130.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

