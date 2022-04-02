Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

