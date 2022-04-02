Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

NYSE:APD opened at $248.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

