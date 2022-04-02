Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $14.24 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Balchem by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $13,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,124 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Balchem stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

