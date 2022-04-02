StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

