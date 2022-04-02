Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of MINM stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Minim has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

