StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ POLA opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.21. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 5,034.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 11,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

