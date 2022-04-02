StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 30,234 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

