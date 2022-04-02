Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 25.26 ($0.33). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.