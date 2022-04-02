Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 25.26 ($0.33). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 0 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)
Recommended Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.