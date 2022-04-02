iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $25.16 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102,303 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

